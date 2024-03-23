WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,928. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.83 and a 200-day moving average of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

