WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.48. 126,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,253. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

