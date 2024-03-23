WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,981,000.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. 804,134 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

