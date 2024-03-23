WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

