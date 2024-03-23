WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

AMD stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.