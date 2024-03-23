Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 468 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,677,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 228,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,169. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

