Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1,571.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

