Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,981,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 804,134 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.