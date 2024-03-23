Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 3,292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 633.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 151,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after buying an additional 58,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

