Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 6,246 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. 6,801,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

