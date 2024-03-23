Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

