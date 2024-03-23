Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,679. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

