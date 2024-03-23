Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 9,597,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,358. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.