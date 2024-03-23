Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

