Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.16. 1,282,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.