Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

