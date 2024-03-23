Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.52. 5,413,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.63. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

