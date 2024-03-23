Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 4,534,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
