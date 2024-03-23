Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,265. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

