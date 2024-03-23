Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 349 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Airbnb stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,681. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,365,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,520,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.