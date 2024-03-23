Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

