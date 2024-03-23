Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $286.78. 3,796,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.81 and a 200-day moving average of $284.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.