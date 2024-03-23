Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $774.15. 885,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.01 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $766.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

