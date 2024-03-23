Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258.52 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $553.64 or 0.00864208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $258.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,952,846 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

