150,373 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 3,200,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

