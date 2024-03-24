1,939 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

