25,190 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,339 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.0 %

TRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 241,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.