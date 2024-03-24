49 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $17.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $824.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,152. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $803.29 and a 200-day moving average of $740.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

