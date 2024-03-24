7,341 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $394.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,933. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $317.91 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.57.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

