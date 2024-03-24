909 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

