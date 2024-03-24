Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.45. 2,078,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

