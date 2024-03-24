Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average of $483.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.14 and a 12 month high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

