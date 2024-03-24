Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 69,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,353.47. 3,862,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,052.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

