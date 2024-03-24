Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $132.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $132,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

