Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,870,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

