American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

ARL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

