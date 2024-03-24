Analyzing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) and Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and Pixium Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pixium Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.07, suggesting a potential upside of 89.38%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Pixium Vision.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pixium Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $96.63 million 2.44 -$63.32 million ($1.48) -3.24 Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pixium Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pixium Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -65.53% -110.24% -36.14% Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Pixium Vision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve. The company has collaboration agreements with Stanford University in California, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery in Barcelona, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, University Hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh. Pixium Vision SA was founded in 2011 and is based in Paris, France.

