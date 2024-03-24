Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $382.12 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00024577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

