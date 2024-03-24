Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.02 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $120.58 million and $6.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00083747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00025267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

