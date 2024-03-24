Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $121.13 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00082333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001385 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

