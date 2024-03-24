Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $193.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $193.76 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001927 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,716,434 coins and its circulating supply is 179,717,218 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

