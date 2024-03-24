Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $10.59

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.59 or 0.00015706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $48.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00026181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,004.58 or 0.99357959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00151524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,224,805 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,208,460.57565817 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.26239202 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $60,988,622.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

