Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $870.19 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $870.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $483.16 or 0.00716453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,437.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00129688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,678,069 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

