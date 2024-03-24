Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.1% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 820,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

