Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

