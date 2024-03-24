Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $399.44 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and approximately $399.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.45 or 0.05138748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00082333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,578,813,740 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

