Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

