CashBackPro (CBP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.25 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $17.64 or 0.00026250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $4.25 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.54 or 1.00159986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00150897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,264 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.0566431 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,018,166.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.