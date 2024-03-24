Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $446.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

