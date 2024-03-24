Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $548,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

